REAL ID Text Scam Targeting Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is issuing an urgent statewide warning to Idaho residents regarding a sophisticated scam circulating via text message. These fraudulent messages falsely claim individuals can pay online to obtain or expedite a REAL ID, also known as a Star Card.

ITD states that REAL IDs cannot be purchased or expedited online. They advise all Idahoans that these texts are entirely illegitimate and are not affiliated with ITD or any official DMV services.

“Scammers are targeting Idahoans with messages that look official but are completely fake,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator. “Your REAL ID can only be obtained in person through an authorized DMV office, not by clicking a link in a text message.”

To register for a REAL ID, you must apply in person at a DMV office. Most county DMV offices require appointments. For more information on your local DMV, click HERE.

"If you receive one of these messages, do not click any links, do not provide personal or payment information, report the message to your mobile carrier, and delete it," states ITD.