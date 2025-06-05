Russia declares BYU ‘Undesirable,’ according to independent news report

MOSCOW/PROVO, UTAH (KIFI) — The Russian government has blacklisted Brigham Young University (BYU), designating the American institution as an "undesirable" organization. This move, which carries potential criminal charges for anyone affiliated with the university, was first reported Tuesday by the independent Russian newspaper The Moscow Times.

Russia's Prosecutor General’s Office and the Justice Ministry added BYU and Germany’s Körber Foundation to the "undesirable" list without public explanation. Official entries on the Russian Justice Ministry's website confirm that both institutions were formally blacklisted on April 29.

The designation could pose concerns for BYU's academic programs, particularly its Russian Major, which, according to the university's website, has historically included study abroad and international internship opportunities within Russia. KUTV in Utah reports that BYU has not yet issued a statement on how this blacklisting will impact these programs moving forward.

It's unclear if the designation would affect BYU-Idaho as well. According to the school's website, the university does offer a Russian minor, unlike their sister school does not list international internships or study abroad opportunities associated with the program. Local News 8 has reached out to BYU-I for clarification.

"Under Russian law, individuals found to be affiliated with 'undesirable' organizations face up to four years in prison," The Moscow Times notes.

Since its adoption in 2015, Russia's "undesirable organizations" law has been used to blacklist nearly 230 entities, according to reports.