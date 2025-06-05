Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel warns public about online gambling scam

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is urging the public to be vigilant against a widespread online scam falsely advertising that the casino now offers online gambling. These deceptive ads, circulating on social media platforms, are using the casino's name and logos without authorization to scam people.

The Fort Hall-based organization first alerted the public to these fake advertisements in early April via a Facebook post.

"Be careful! We do not offer online gambling or have an app of any kind! Online Gambling in Idaho is illegal," the casino stated in a recent Facebook post, reiterating its warning.

The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is actively asking for the public's help in combating this scam. They advise anyone who encounters these ads to report them immediately and strongly caution Idaho residents against providing any personal or credit card information.

The casino emphasizes that all official announcements and exciting news regarding the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will always be shared first on their verified Facebook page.