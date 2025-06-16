The coaching secret behind Tyrese Haliburton’s rise to NBA Finals stardom

In today’s game, talent alone isn’t enough. Behind every elite NBA player is a village of coaches, trainers, and mentors who shaped their growth — and Tyrese Haliburton is no exception. Athletes Untapped, an online sports coaching marketplace, shares what young athletes and their parents can learn from Tyrese’s journey.

The Indiana Pacers All-Star and breakout NBA Finals star didn’t follow a typical path. His journey was fueled by early private coaching at home, a basketball-obsessed household, and a relentless drive to improve — even when others overlooked him.

A coach at home: Haliburton’s basketball roots

Tyrese grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with basketball in his blood. His dad, John Haliburton, wasn’t just a supporter — he was a local high school coach, a motivator, and Tyrese’s first trainer.

“My dad would split the court in half. One side was his women’s team practice, the other was mine,” Tyrese recalled in an interview with People.com. That early exposure to the game helped Tyrese develop his passion for hoops.

Those early reps — done outside the spotlight, and before anyone knew his name — were the foundation of his game. From learning the basics to sharpening his decision-making, Tyrese had access to a personal coach from the start.

And he’s not alone: A study in a 2005 issue of The Journal of Sport Behavior found that athletes with coach-parents were 25% more likely to exhibit advanced game IQ and discipline at a young age.

That’s why private coaching is on the rise

While Tyrese had his dad, not every kid is lucky enough to have a built-in mentor like that — and it’s why private coaching plays a critical role in today’s booming world of youth sports.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, demand for private coaching grew by 30% between 2019 and 2023, especially among youth athletes ages 6-17.

Whether it’s mastering footwork, improving shooting form, or building confidence, personalized training accelerates growth. In Tyrese’s case, it gave him a unique edge — he was learning to play the game at a high level before he even made varsity.

From underrated recruit to NBA All-Star

Despite the talent and early coaching, even Haliburton wasn’t a top-100 recruit. He was ranked #172 in his high school class and labeled a 3-star recruit.

But he stayed the course, trusting his fundamentals and training. After a standout college career at Iowa State, he was drafted in 2020 and became an NBA All-Star by his fourth year — and now, he’s leading the Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Haliburton’s rise is a blueprint for player development: coaching, consistency, and belief.

Why Tyrese’s story matters for youth athletes

What can parents and young athletes learn from Tyrese?

Great players are made in the offseason. Tyrese trained year-round, often outside of team practices. 1-on-1 coaching builds confidence. Working with someone who believes in you — and pushes you — is both game and life changing. Early mentorship matters. If you don’t have a parent who knows how to teach your sport, finding a skilled private coach can fill the gap — and give young athletes a role model to follow.

Tyrese Haliburton is living proof: With the right support, early coaching, and consistency, young athletes can untap their full potential.

