Hoback Canyon closures start tomorrow: WYDOT begins avalanche system maintenance

JACKSON, WYO. (KIFI) — Travelers heading through the Hoback Canyon, be prepared for some brief stops starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will begin essential maintenance on its avalanche infrastructure along Highway 189/191, leading to intermittent road closures.

WYDOT crews will be using helicopters to perform general maintenance on the remote avalanche control systems, known as O'Bellx units, in the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon. These specialized units play a critical role in keeping the roadway safe during the winter months.

"These units use explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions," explains Don Lawless, WYDOT Avalanche Supervisor. "The O’Bellx units are remotely operated by computer and are installed and removed by helicopter."

For the safety of both the public and WYDOT personnel, the road will be closed for up to 30 minutes at a time during the maintenance operations. The closures are scheduled to happen between 6:30 AM and 7:30 PM. Roadside flaggers will be on site to control traffic and guide motorists through the area.

Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays and exercise caution when traveling through Hoback Canyon during these maintenance periods.

For more information and to stay up to date on the road closure, click HERE.