5 things to know for June 18: Iran, Gaza, Cryptocurrency, Indonesia volcano, Stanley Cup final

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has nominated Jeanine Pirro to a full term as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC. The former Fox News host, who boosted claims that the 2020 election was stolen, is already serving as the interim US Attorney.

1. Iran

President Trump is reportedly warming to the idea of using US military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, two officials familiar with the ongoing discussions told CNN. Although intelligence assessments showed Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon — and was up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to a target — Trump met with his national security team on Tuesday and spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also took to his social media site to demand Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and called Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an “easy target.” Trump may have some difficulty selling a war with Iran to the American people, however. A poll conducted last year showed many more Americans felt China (64%) and Russia (59%) were major military threats than Iran (42%). And only 37% of Americans said limiting Iran’s power and influence should be a “top priority.” In the meantime, Israel and Iran continued to trade strikes for a sixth day.

2. Gaza

Dozens of people were killed and more than 200 others injured by Israeli fire on Tuesday as they waited for aid trucks to arrive in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported. The casualties were taken to nearby Nasser Medical Complex, where one doctor described the influx of dead and wounded as “catastrophic beyond imagination,” and said the hospital’s morgue was full. The Israel Defense Forces said it was “aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals from IDF fire following the crowd’s approach,” that “details of the incident are under review,” and that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimize harm as much as possible to them while maintaining the safety of our troops.”

3. Cryptocurrency

After months of negotiations, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation that aims to create a framework for regulating stablecoins, a specific type of cryptocurrency. Stablecoins are tied to the value of another asset, such as the US dollar or gold, so 1 stablecoin would be worth $1. Despite the bill’s passage, some Democrats remain concerned that it does not place sufficient guardrails on stablecoins, particularly since World Liberty Financial, a company tied to the Trump family, has issued its own stablecoin. GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty, one of the lead co-sponsors of the bill, insists that “this legislation is agnostic as to company, it’s agnostic as to person.” The bill will now move to the House for consideration.

4. Indonesia volcano

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted on Tuesday, sending an enormous ash column into the sky over the tourist island of Flores in south-central Indonesia. The eruption, which could be seen more than 90 miles away, caused the delay or cancellation of dozens of flights to and from the island of Bali. The 5,197-foot twin volcano erupted again this morning, spewing a smaller ash cloud. With such activity, officials decided to evacuate residents in two nearby villages. Last November, the volcano erupted multiple times, killing nine people and injuring dozens more.

5. Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back NHL champions! For the second year in a row, the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final. It’s been 32 years since a hockey team from Canada has won the championship in its own national winter sport. The Montreal Canadiens were the last such franchise to hoist the trophy named after Lord Stanley of Preston. But, there’s always next year…

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A TikTok reprieve

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to keep TikTok up and running for another 90 days.

The big battery battle

Duracell is suing Energizer, accusing its rival of running a deceptive advertising campaign regarding battery life.

Tyler Perry sued for $260M

Actor Derek Dixon, who appeared on the BET series “The Oval,” has filed suit against the media mogul, alleging sexual assault and harassment. Perry has denied any wrongdoing.

Top Hollywood honors

The organization behind the Academy Awards has decided to give honorary Oscars to Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas for their contributions to cinema and humanity.

We have a new winner

Vienna is no longer the most livable city in the world. After a three-year run at the top of the annual list from the Economist Intelligence Unit, the Austrian capital was surpassed by another “wonderful” place.

IN MEMORIAM

Popular Food Network chef Anne Burrell dies at 55

Burrell hosted the series “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,” which ran for nine seasons and received two Emmy nominations. She also spent 14 years as a host on the show “Worst Cooks in America.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.3 billion

That’s the amount in fines and restitution that reportedly could have been erased by President Trump’s federal pardons and clemency grants.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“What we have done to the deep ocean floor is just unspeakably awful. If you did anything remotely like it on land, everybody would be up in arms.”

— Biologist and natural historian David Attenborough, whose new documentary, “Ocean With David Attenborough,” explores why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The shirt that sparked Austen-mania

Thirty years later, folks are still swooning over Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy.

