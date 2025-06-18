Former NFL WR Henry Ruggs III apologizes to family of woman he killed in fatal DUI crash

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has apologized to the family of the woman he killed in a fatal 2021 DUI crash on Tuesday.

In 2023, Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog in November 2021.

Let out temporarily on special release, the 26-year-old spoke at Hope for Prisoners – an event for former and current prisoners – expressing his regret for what happened almost four years ago when asked what he would say to Tintor’s family.

“I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs said, according to a video taken by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something.

“I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, my face is always in the newspaper so they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me. Those memories have to continue to rise because of all the fame and notoriety that I have which I never asked for, I never liked.”

Ruggs was traveling more than 150 mph – his alcohol level more than twice the legal limit – before his car rear-ended another car, killing the driver, Tintor, prosecutors have said. Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired, resulting in death, and one count of vehicular manslaughter.

Clark County District Judge Jennifer Schwartz sentenced Ruggs to a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 120 months. He is eligible for parole in August 2026.

When Ruggs was sentenced to prison, Tintor’s parents said in a prepared statement: “We pray that we all take away the importance of looking out for one another, remembering everyone you meet is another human’s loved one. And we pray that we can all move forward in caring for each other with consideration, compassion, and love.”

Ruggs was a first-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 when they selected him with the 12th overall pick out of Alabama.

In his two seasons with the Raiders, he played in 20 games and had 921 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

According to his former Alabama and Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs, Ruggs still holds ambitions of returning to the NFL.

“Keeping up with him and hearing him talk, it brings me spirits because he’s always positive,” Jacobs said on “The Pivot Podcast” in April. “He’s positive about everything.

“He’s training. They let him train and things like that, so I’m like: ‘When you come out, man, I don’t know if you will get a chance.’ I’ve been talking to some people for him. They’ve been saying a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance. I’m like: ‘When you get that chance, man, you better not ever – don’t look back, and prove to yourself and prove to everybody that one decision don’t define you and who you are as a man.’”

