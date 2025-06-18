Oh, yes! ‘Drag Race’ alum Jinkx Monsoon to take over lead role in Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Mary Todd Lincoln, meet Jinkx Monsoon.

Monsoon, best known for her winning runs on both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Drag Race All Stars,” announced on Wednesday that she is set to take over the lead role in the wild, Tony-winning historical spoof “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway this summer.

Current star Cole Escola won the Tony Award for best lead actor in a play for the role earlier this month, and is also credited with writing the play.

In Monsoon’s announcement, she called Escola a “genius” and said the play was “one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”

“Cole is easily the funniest person alive and I’m just lucky to be alive at the same time,” she added.

“Oh, Mary!” is a revisionist farce that looks at American history during the administration of Abraham Lincoln, exploring the curious dynamic between the president – who many posit was in the closet – and his unruly, alcoholic wife Mary Todd leading up to their fateful night out to the theater.

Monsoon is set to perform in “Oh, Mary!” from August 4 to September 27, following a run by Tituss Burgess.

Escola originated the role when the show opened last summer and continued until January. Escola returned for a limited run in April, which concludes this weekend.

In her time in the “Drag Race” orbit, Monsoon was a popular figure whose theatrics, impeccable comic timing and biting humor often shined through, especially in the Snatch Game segments when she impersonated legends such as Edie Beale.

Monsoon has also amassed an impressive theater resume, both on the Great White Way and off. She appeared in “Chicago” and can currently be seen in “Pirates! The Penzance Musical.” She also enjoyed a run as Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” off-Broadway and regularly tours. She performs a beloved holiday show with her fellow “Drag Race” alum BenDeLaCreme.

