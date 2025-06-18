Some members of England women’s soccer team to avoid social media during tournaments due to ‘damaging’ online abuse

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Members of England’s women’s national soccer team say they will avoid social media during future major tournaments due to the “damaging” online abuse they can receive.

The England players spoke to the media as the Lionesses prepare to defend their Women’s Euros crown at the 2025 edition of the tournament which kicks off in Switzerland on July 2.

Striker Alessia Russo – who is coming off a Champions League-winning season with Arsenal – detailed the negative comments women’s soccer players can receive and how they can push them away from the platforms.

“I have faced it in the past and I think most players here have. When I was younger, I probably got sucked into it more,” the 26-year-old told reporters on Tuesday, per the BBC.

“I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have. The only opinions that matter are (those of) my teammates, my coaches and my family. In my first Euros, I was on social media and I would have a look, have a scroll, and I got caught in a trap sometimes.

“Going into the World Cup (in 2023), I completely came off everything and I had people to run my Instagram. I just focused on the tournament. It’s personal preference and whatever works for the team. Staying away from it and staying focused as a team is what works for me.”

Arsenal forward Russo was one of just many England players who spoke about the impact social media abuse can have on their well-being.

Chelsea star Lauren James said “the abuse never really stops,” but that she has become adept at coping with it.

“You kind of just ignore it all. I guess when it’s your first time though, maybe it might touch someone,” James told reporters. “But I’m used to it now, so I kind of just brush it off my shoulder.”

The 23-year-old added: “I go through phases, sometimes I’m on (social media), sometimes I’m not. The abuse never really stops.

“Sometimes, it could be nothing to do with my playing or my performance, or win or lose. It could be someone, they’ve lost at FIFA (the video game now known as EA Sports FC) with my card or my card didn’t score or my card scored against them and they lost and then they’re sending me abuse.”

Increase in online abuse

The England women’s players’ comments come after England’s tennis star Katie Boulter detailed to the BBC the online abuse and death threats she has received in recent weeks, saying her family were sent threatening messages during her time at the French Open earlier this month.

There has been an uptick in abuse directed towards athletes in recent years, in particular in relation to online sports betting.

Earlier this month, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas was harrassed by a “grown man” at a Grand Slam Track event in relation to an online bet the man had made. He was later banned from that platform after bragging about his abuse and a subsequent won bets on X.

Gambling on sports is now legal in 39 US states, which experts warn has opened the floodgates for a torrent of abuse towards professional and collegiate leagues from bettors who blame them for their financial losses.

According to an analysis of abusive messages sent via social media to college athletes, coaches and officials during the Division I championships, 12% – some 740 messages – were related to sports betting, according to the NCAA.

Meanwhile, over 540 abusive betting-related messages – including death threats – were leveled at men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes and game officials during March Madness, a preliminary set of data trends found.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.