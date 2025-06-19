5 things to know for June 19: Israel-Iran, Elected officials detained, Suicide hotline, Heat dome, Jewelry heist



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Happy Juneteenth! Although the Trump administration has attacked diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Juneteenth remains a federal holiday. As such, many Americans will have the day off to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. Check out this list of what will be open and closed.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel-Iran

One week after Israel’s unprecedented attack on Iran, the two countries continue to trade strikes. In Israel, Iran’s latest wave of missiles damaged a hospital in the southern city of Beer Sheva as well as several high-rise buildings in Ramat Gan, just east of Tel Aviv. At least 65 people were injured, Israel’s emergency services said. Iran’s state news agency reported that the “principal target” of the missile strike that damaged the Israeli hospital was a nearby technology park used by the Israel Defense Forces. In Iran, 40 Israeli fighter jets struck the “inactive” Arak nuclear facility about 155 miles southwest of Tehran during a series of overnight raids. The facility was reportedly not seriously damaged. In the skies above both countries, civilians who remained above ground could see anti-aircraft fire intercepting even more missile attacks.

2. Elected officials detained

In recent months, at least five elected officials have been arrested or confronted by police for protesting President Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts. New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at Manhattan’s immigration court on Tuesday. Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s first Latino elected to the Senate, was forcefully removed from a news conference in Los Angeles last week and handcuffed on the ground after attempting to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for attempting to join three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation inside an immigration detention facility on May 9. Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted last week on federal charges alleging she interfered with immigration officers outside the same detention center. And Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan was arrested in April for allegedly helping a defendant evade immigration officials.

3. Suicide hotline

The Trump administration plans to end the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth. According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, anyone who reaches out to the 988 Lifeline will still receive help, but the “Press 3 option,” which connected callers to crisis counselors trained to work with LGBTQ+ youth and adults under 25, will no longer be available. Since the specialized service launched in 2022, nearly 1.3 million callers have reached out for assistance. The change was announced on the same day the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Roughly half of US states have bans similar to Tennessee’s. Transgender advocates framed the ruling as a “devastating loss.”

4. Heat dome

A heat dome is expected to send temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels over the weekend and into next week. According to the National Weather Service, more than 15 million people from Washington, DC, to Florida are under a level 3 of 4 heat risk today. Many places will experience highs in the low- to mid-90s. When factoring in the humidity, it will feel even hotter and stickier. Temperatures are also forecast to climb across parts of the Northeast and central US in advance of next week’s intense heat dome. That dome is forecast to expand across the central and eastern US, and high temperatures are predicted to rise at least 15 degrees above normal. It could feel as hot as 110 degrees, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region. If you’re going to be under the dome, take care. Heat remains the deadliest form of extreme weather in the US, contributing to more than 800 deaths annually since 1999.

5. Jewelry heist

Federal theft and conspiracy charges have been announced against seven people who were allegedly involved in an operation prosecutors described as “the largest jewelry heist in US history.” A newly-unsealed federal grand jury indictment said the crew of serial thieves spotted a Brinks tractor-trailer leaving a jewelry show in San Mateo, California, on July 10, 2022. The suspects allegedly followed the truck south for nearly 300 miles, and when the driver pulled into a truck stop, they broke in and stole 24 bags filled with jewelry, gold, Rolex watches and thousands of loose diamonds. Agents recovered some of the loot, which was worth about $100 million, while executing a search warrant on Monday.

HAPPENING LATER

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane nears southern Mexico

Hurricane Erick, which intensified overnight to a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall on Mexico’s southern coast this morning. Forecasters said the storm could bring destructive winds, flash floods and a dangerous storm surge to the region.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A $10 billion basketball deal

In what is believed to be the most lucrative deal for a professional sports team, the Buss family has reportedly agreed to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to LA Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

Red-flagged fan

A man accused of stalking tennis player Emma Raducanu has been blocked from obtaining tickets to Wimbledon. At previous events, he has allegedly exhibited “fixated behavior” toward the 22-year-old US Open champion.

Check your fridge

Ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals have been recalled after a listeria outbreak sickened people in 13 states. The meals were sold at Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide.

Mary Todd Lincoln cast

Jinkx Monsoon, who won “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” will take over the lead role in the Broadway show, “Oh, Mary!” Earlier this month, Cole Escola won the Tony for best lead actor in a play for the role.

Life with ALS

In his first interview since announcing he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Euphoria”) revealed how the illness is progressing.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2034

That’s the year Social Security will reportedly not be able to pay full monthly benefits to tens of millions of retirees and people with disabilities if Congress doesn’t act now.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s difficult for me to process just how much you’ve all experienced in your young lives. I feel your anxiety and your fears about the world around you and it’s heartbreaking to me.”

— Actor/comedian Steve Carell, during his commencement speech at Northwestern University.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

A heated exchange

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clashed with Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin on the Senate Armed Services Committee this week over the decision to deploy American troops to US cities to deal with anti-ICE protests.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.