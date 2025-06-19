‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ documents pay win for the group

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have scored a salary touchdown.

The new season of the Netflix docuseries “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” includes the women getting a pay raise.

“‘Happy’ isn’t even the right word for it. It kind of felt like a relief, like everything had paid off,” former cheerleader Jada McLean said. “And finally, we were done fighting.”

Netflix bills the series as viewers get to “Follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chase their dreams and a coveted spot on the squad.”

During the first season the audience learned that because of the low pay many of cheerleaders had to work second jobs. The women have advocated for more money for years.

“Our efforts were heard, and they wanted to give us a raise,” Megan McElaney, a four year veteran of the team, said. “And we ended up getting a 400 percent increase, which is, like, life-changing.”

The Dallas Cowboys have long been called America’s team and according to Forbes magazine the franchise has “been the most valuable pro sports team in the world for almost a decade” as reported by Associated Press.

Season two of “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” is currently streaming on Netflix.

