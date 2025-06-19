Fire crews working to put out brush fire east of Inkom

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A second fire is burning in Bannock County right now, this one near Inkom. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office tells Local News 8 a fire was called in around 11:40 Thursday afternoon in the Upper Rock Creek Area, near Jackson Creek and Nestor Road. The Sheriff’s office says Inkom, McCammon, and Lava Fire Departments are working to control the flames. Search and Rescue is on hand for traffic control.

No evacuations have been reported, but we’re told several homes are on standby. The cause is under investigation.

Ryan Perrigouge says the fire crews were able to protect his home in an area near the blaze. He shared the following photos with Local News 8.

"These guys deserve a grand round of applause. And they let me in as much as I could without a word. I just kept as clear as possible," Ryan Perrigoue told Local News 8 over Facebook.