Skip to Content
News

Fire crews working to put out brush fire east of Inkom

Ryan Perrigoue
By
Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:11 PM

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A second fire is burning in Bannock County right now, this one near Inkom.  The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office tells Local News 8 a fire was called in around 11:40 Thursday afternoon in the Upper Rock Creek Area, near Jackson Creek and Nestor Road.  The Sheriff’s office says Inkom, McCammon, and Lava Fire Departments are working to control the flames. Search and Rescue is on hand for traffic control.

No evacuations have been reported, but we’re told several homes are on standby. The cause is under investigation.

Ryan Perrigouge says the fire crews were able to protect his home in an area near the blaze. He shared the following photos with Local News 8.

"These guys deserve a grand round of applause. And they let me in as much as I could without a word. I just kept as clear as possible," Ryan Perrigoue told Local News 8 over Facebook.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content