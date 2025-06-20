Kylian Mbappé released from hospital after being treated for gastroenteritis

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has been released from hospital after being treated for gastroenteritis, the club announced on Thursday.

Real Madrid had said earlier on Thursday that the 26-year-old had been admitted to hospital after suffering from “an acute case of gastroenteritis.”

The Spanish club said he would undergo tests and “follow the appropriate course of treatment.”

Later in the day, Los Blancos said that Mbappé had left hospital and returned to the team’s training complex in Palm Beach where he would “continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity.”

Gastroenteritis is an infection of the intestines that can cause diarrhea, pain or cramping in your abdomen, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever, as described by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s opening game at the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday in Miami where it drew 1-1 with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Real’s next game at the tournament is against Mexican side, Pachuca, on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its final group game is against Salzburg on June 26 in Philadelphia.

The Club World Cup is Real’s first competition under new head coach Xabi Alonso who replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

In Mbappé’s debut campaign with Real Madrid last season, the French captain scored 43 goals in 56 matches, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup along the way – as well as the European Golden Boot as Europe’s top scorer – but missed out on the La Liga title by four points and was knocked of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.