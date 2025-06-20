Which sports drive the most wagers?

Sports betting has transformed from a niche hobby into a nearly $1 trillion global phenomenon, thanks to online betting sites, live odds, and a cultural shift that integrates wagering into the sports-viewing experience.

Sports betting is now mainstream entertainment across the world. However, not all sports are equal when it comes to betting handle. Which sports lead the pack in total wagers? When does betting activity spike? And why do certain events seem tailor-made to send fans rushing to put money on the line? With this in mind, OLBG dives into the data and trends to reveal the most bet-on sports globally and the calendar moments that drive bettors into a frenzy.

The top 5 most wagered sports around the world

When it comes to global sports betting, soccer reigns supreme, pulling in over $800 billion thanks to nonstop matches and massive events like the World Cup. Basketball follows with high-frequency NBA and NCAA games, plus live betting features that fans love, especially during March Madness. In the U.S., NFL and college football dominate, with the Super Bowl alone driving $23.1 billion in bets. Horse racing keeps its old-school charm but still generates over $125 billion globally, with iconic races like the Grand National and Melbourne Cup. Tennis rounds out the top five, thriving on live, point-by-point betting action across year-round ATP and Grand Slam events.

#1 Soccer

It’s no surprise that soccer (more commonly known globally as football) is the undisputed champion of sports betting worldwide. The sheer volume of matches and the sport’s global popularity make it the heavyweight in betting handle. According to Statista data, soccer generated over $800 billion in betting turnover in 2023, more than any other sport by far. This number is staggering (over £500 billion in GBP, which is more than the GDP of some small countries).

Why such an enormous handle? Soccer offers year-round action. Major domestic leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, etc.) run from August to May. In the summer off-season, big international tournaments and club competitions fill the void, from the UEFA Champions League to the FIFA World Cup. Essentially, there are 12 months of continuous fixtures that attract bets, from weekly match outcomes to futures and player props.

The FIFA World Cup is the single biggest betting event in soccer (and arguably in all sports). During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, industry analysts estimate that well over $100 billion was wagered globally throughout the tournament. This would make it one of the most lucrative betting events of the decade. In soccer-crazed nations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, virtually everyone has a stake in the World Cup matches, whether through official bookmakers or informal pools. For example, UK bookmakers alone handled around £2.5 billion (about $3.2 billion) in bets during the 2022 World Cup. Add in a myriad of exotic bets (corners, yellow cards, goal scorers, etc.), and it’s clear why soccer towers over all other sports in betting volume.

#2 Basketball

Basketball betting is a behemoth in its own right, offering 82 regular-season games per team plus playoffs, which means hundreds of games a year to wager on. The fast pace and high scoring of basketball make it very attractive for bettors, especially for in-play (live) betting. Momentum can swing on every possession, and sportsbooks offer countless prop bets (e.g. which player gets a triple-double, total three-pointers made, etc.) that turn the game into an interactive experience for fans.

In the United States, March Madness is the pinnacle of basketball betting. The NCAA Men’s Division I tournament each spring draws massive wagering interest, both legal and informal. In 2023, an estimated $15.5 billion was wagered by Americans on March Madness (this figure includes legal bets as well as billions in bracket pools and casual bets among friends).

According to a survey by the American Gaming Association, around 68 million American adults participated in some form of March Madness betting that year. This three-week college tournament eclipses even the NBA Finals in betting handle because of its bracket format — filling out a bracket has become a cultural phenomenon that pulls in casual fans. Forbes reported that the 2024 NCAA tournament was on track to match or exceed these figures, underscoring how college basketball has a unique betting appeal in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the NBA’s global profile also contributes to basketball’s betting popularity. NBA games are watched and wagered upon in Europe and Asia (especially China) at significant volumes. The league’s embrace of statistics and tech-forward presentation (e.g. real-time stats, fantasy integration) aligns well with modern betting. Overall, basketball’s mix of high-frequency games, scoring dynamics, and prop betting options makes it a solid #2 in global sports wagering.

#3 NFL and NCAA Football

NFL & NCAA Football may not have soccer’s global reach, but it dominates the betting landscape in the United States.

The NFL, in particular, drives huge wagering activity during its season (September through the Super Bowl in February). The popularity of NFL betting, combined with college football (NCAA) action each fall, means football is responsible for tens of billions of dollars in wagers annually in the U.S. market alone. (One estimate puts combined NFL and college football bets at over $75 billion per year globally, though most of that is concentrated in North America.)

The annual Super Bowl is the single biggest betting day in America. For Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, it was estimated that 68 million American adults planned to place a bet, legally or otherwise. This translated to a total handle of about $23.1 billion on that one game (including everything from sportsbook bets to office pools), smashing previous records. To put that in perspective: legal U.S. sportsbooks alone handled around $1.5 billion of that figure, while the rest came from informal betting like Super Bowl squares and private wagering. Globally, the Super Bowl also attracts bets in markets like the U.K. and Canada, though the U.S. accounts for the lion’s share since American football is less popular elsewhere.

Part of what makes the Super Bowl a bettor’s dream is the menu of novelty and proposition bets available. Sportsbooks offer hundreds of side bets on the Super Bowl — from the result of the coin toss, to the length of the national anthem performance, to individual player statistics. This diversity of betting options has helped grow the Super Bowl’s handle each year. It’s not just about picking the winner; many casual fans who don’t normally bet will have a flutter on these fun prop bets during the big game.

With the rise of same-game parlays (allowing bettors to combine multiple outcomes in one game) and real-time micro-betting (wagering on the outcome of the next drive or play), American football betting has become even more engaging. In short, while NFL betting might be relatively small on a global scale, it absolutely dominates the U.S. betting scene, and its marquee events rank among the world’s highest-handle games.

#4 Horse Racing

Don’t let the old-fashioned image of derby hats and racing forms fool you: Horse racing remains a betting powerhouse worldwide. In fact, by some estimates, horse racing generates over $125 billion in wagers annually across the globe. This sport’s deep-rooted betting culture in regions like the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Middle East keeps its handle high year after year.

Horse racing was synonymous with sports betting long before online sportsbooks and mobile apps existed. It has well-established betting markets including win/place/show bets, exactas, trifectas, daily doubles, and more. Races are short and frequent, which allows bettors to gamble on multiple events in a single day. Major horse racing events turn into virtual holidays in certain countries due to betting interest: In the United Kingdom, events like the Grand National and Royal Ascot stop the nation and attract millions of bets. The Grand National (a famous steeplechase) is often cited as the UK’s most bet-upon race of the year, with even non-fans joining office pools to pick a horse.

In the United States, the Kentucky Derby (the first leg of the Triple Crown) draws about $150 million in legal wagers in just a couple of minutes of racing, and significantly more if one counts informal bets. The Kentucky Derby and other Triple Crown races turn casual viewers into bettors for a day.

Hong Kong’s horse racing scene (at Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses) is legendary — the Hong Kong Jockey Club handles tens of billions of dollars in bets each year, making it one of the largest betting organisations in the world.

Australia’s Melbourne Cup is known as “the race that stops a nation,” with Australians betting over $100 million on that single race day each year.

The continued appeal of horse racing is multifaceted: it’s legal and well-organized in many jurisdictions, it has a dedicated base of serious handicappers, and it offers quick results. Importantly, horse racing betting has embraced technology too — many bettors now place bets via mobile apps or online exchanges, which has helped the sport maintain its betting market share in the modern era.

In summary, horse racing remains one of the top sports by betting volume thanks to its rich betting heritage and year-round calendar of events.

#5 Tennis

Tennis might not come to mind immediately as a major betting sport, but it is one of the most exciting for live, in-play betting. The structure of tennis scoring — points, games, and sets — creates constant ebbs and flows in a match, and odds can shift rapidly with each point won or lost. This makes tennis a perfect sport for micro-betting (wagering on the outcome of the next point or game) and other in-play markets that keep bettors on the edge of their seats.

On a global scale, tennis betting is very popular in Europe and other parts of the world. Every January, the Australian Open (the first Grand Slam of the year) sees a surge of betting activity worldwide. Industry data has highlighted that the Australian Open has become one of the top tennis tournaments for sportsbooks globally, thanks in large part to its wide international broadcast and the convenience of online betting during matches. The other Grand Slams — Wimbledon, the French Open (Roland Garros), and the U.S. Open — similarly attract heavy betting, particularly in the later stages when star players face off. Wimbledon, for example, is known not just for its tradition but also as one of the highest in-play betting events in tennis, because matches can swing dramatically on a single break of serve.

According to one analysis by a betting technology firm, tennis is consistently among the top five sports by turnover for many European bookmakers. A lot of that comes from the hundreds of smaller tournaments (ATP and WTA tours, Davis Cup, etc.) that take place throughout the year, in addition to the four Slams. With matches occurring nearly every week and time zone-friendly scheduling across the globe, tennis offers daily opportunities for punters.

Why do bettors love tennis? For one, the head-to-head nature of the sport simplifies certain bets — there’s no team complexity, you’re usually just picking which player will win a match. Moreover, the availability of stats and data in tennis is excellent, allowing savvy bettors to analyze player performance on different surfaces or under pressure. Bookmakers now provide point-by-point live odds, and some even stream matches on their platforms, enabling users to watch and bet simultaneously. All these factors have cemented tennis’s status as a major betting sport worldwide.

When Does Betting Volume Peak? Seasonality of Sports Betting

Sports betting volume isn’t evenly spread through the year — it spikes around key sports seasons and marquee events. Here’s a quick look at how the calendar drives betting surges:

Summer: In even-numbered years, the mid-year brings either the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship (Euros), each of which creates a global betting frenzy for a month. For instance, the World Cup (typically in June-July, except the unusual winter timing in 2022) is by far the biggest betting event globally — bookmakers see record handles, casual fans join in droves, and even non-traditional markets see increased activity. The Euros, while limited to European teams, similarly spike bets across Europe and beyond. Also in summer, tennis Grand Slams like Wimbledon (July) draw significant action; Wimbledon’s mix of worldwide viewership and tradition makes it a peak for tennis betting. Every four years, the Summer Olympics also generate betting interest across dozens of sports (though no single Olympic event approaches football or basketball in handle, the sheer variety allows for many wagers, from athletics to basketball to soccer.

Autumn (Fall): This is the prime season for sports betting in the U.S. as major leagues overlap. The NFL and college football seasons kick off in early September, leading to huge betting every weekend through the fall. Sportsbooks report that September through November sees heavy volume from football bettors. Likewise, late October brings the start of the NBA season and the NHL season, adding basketball and hockey wagers into the mix. In baseball, October is playoff time culminating in the World Series, which brings in North American betting action at a higher clip than during the long regular season. In Europe, the fall is when domestic soccer leagues are in full swing after summer breaks, and the UEFA Champions League group stages (Sep-Dec) generate high-interest matchups midweek that bettors love. Cricket also often has a World Cup or major international series in the fall in some years (e.g, the ICC T20 World Cup has been held in October/November), adding to global betting volume.

Winter: Come winter, the NFL playoffs in January are huge (each round of the NFL playoffs sees escalating betting, peaking at the Super Bowl in early February). January also features the College Football National Championship game and the heart of the college bowl season — all big betting events in the States. In the U.K. and Europe, soccer’s festive fixtures (the heavy schedule of league games around Christmas and New Year’s) see a notable uptick in betting; Boxing Day (Dec 26) in the U.K., for example, is traditionally a day of major sports betting as the Premier League has a full slate of matches. Additionally, January hosts the Australian Open (tennis) which, due to its timezone, creates overnight betting interest in Europe and daytime action in Asia/Australia. By late winter (February), after the Super Bowl, there’s a brief lull in U.S. betting until March.

Spring: Springtime brings March Madness in the U.S. — the NCAA basketball tournament starting in mid-March. As noted, this is one of the single biggest betting periods of the year in the United States, rivaling the Super Bowl in total handle (spread over many games). April sees the start of the MLB (baseball) season, though early-season baseball doesn’t draw as much betting as other sports. Globally, in April/May, the UEFA Champions League reaches its climax with quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final, which are some of the most-watched and bet-on soccer matches each year. Domestic soccer leagues also reach their title run-in — important matches in April/May can draw heavier betting as outcomes mean more. In horse racing, spring is Triple Crown season in the U.S. (Kentucky Derby in May) and also the Grand National in England (usually April) – each of those races sees a flood of wagers. And in cricket, the IPL usually runs in spring (April-May), which, as discussed, yields an enormous wave of betting activity out of South Asia.

In short, the betting calendar has its “high holidays” tied to sports seasons. Sportsbooks prepare special promotions and boost advertising around these periods to capitalise on the increased interest. A good chunk of annual betting revenue is earned during these seasonal peaks.

The World’s Biggest Sports Betting Events

While precise figures can be hard to verify, here’s a list of events often cited as the largest in terms of total wagers:

FIFA World Cup (Football): Every four years. The world’s most bet-on event, with estimates of over $100–125 billion wagered across the tournament. The 2022 World Cup, for instance, likely broke records with its expanded legal markets and global participation.

Super Bowl (American Football): Annual. The largest single-day betting event in the U.S., around $23 billion was wagered by Americans on the 2024 Super Bowl (Chiefs vs. 49ers) alone. The worldwide handle is a bit higher when including other countries. The Super Bowl tops ~$1.5B in legal bets in the U.S., with the rest coming from informal pools.

NCAA March Madness (Basketball): Annual. Spread over three weeks. The 68-team college basketball tournament drew about $15 billion+ in wagers (legal and illicit) in recent years. It’s mainly a U.S. phenomenon but huge in scope.

Indian Premier League – IPL (Cricket): Estimates suggest total betting on the IPL season can reach $150 billion (largely illegal/offshore) in India and worldwide. This puts it on par with the biggest global events, despite being a domestic league, due to India’s enormous betting market.

Grand National (Horse Racing): Annual (UK). Often cited as the UK’s single most bet-on day. The Grand National steeplechase sees millions of bets placed, from serious punters to once-a-year casual bettors. Exact handle is not confirmed, but its cultural impact on betting is unmatched in Britain.

UEFA Champions League Final (Football): Annual (Europe). The Champions League final is the most wagered club football match each year. A recent final (2024) saw an estimated $1 billion+ global handle for that one match, with heavy action in Europe and sizable interest in Asia and the Americas.

Kentucky Derby (Horse Racing): Annual (USA). Typically, around $150 million in legal wagers just through U.S. pari-mutuel pools, and more through overseas betting and illegal channels. As the kickoff of the Triple Crown, it’s the biggest horse race for betting in North America.

Wimbledon Final (Tennis): Annual (UK). While total tennis handle accumulates over a tournament, the men’s singles final at Wimbledon is among the highest bet tennis matches each year, given the tournament’s prestige and viewership. (The same could be said for the finals of the other Grand Slams, but Wimbledon’s timing and global audience often make it the top). In-play betting during a Wimbledon final can run into hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide.

At the end of the day, sports betting isn’t only about trying to make money — it’s about engagement and entertainment. Placing a bet can make a match more exciting to watch and give fans a sense of participation in the outcome. This is a key reason why the “betting boom” continues: many fans now see wagering as just another aspect of sports fandom.

From the glitzy sportsbooks of Las Vegas and the packed betting shops of London, to online apps used by punters in Mumbai or Manila, the world of sports betting is riding a wave of growth. And it’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. The sports listed above are at the forefront of this wave, driving a huge portion of the $1 trillion in wagers. If current trajectories hold, we can expect even bigger handles and perhaps new popular betting sports in the coming years. One thing is certain — the global betting craze is real, and it’s just getting started.

Methodology and sources:

Statista – Global sports betting handle by sport (2023)

Reuters / Transparency International – Estimates of illegal betting volumes (Asia and global) ESPN (David Purdum) – AGA survey on March Madness betting in 2023

iGamingBusiness – 2022 World Cup betting statistics and comparisons

iGaming Express – Super Bowl 2024 betting handle and breakdown

InsideSport (India) – Reports on IPL 2023 betting networks and volumes

Telelink/Newzoo – Esports betting market growth projections

Sports betting handle by sport worldwide 2023 – Statista https://www.statista.com/statistics/1534873/leading-sports-handle-betting-worldwide/

Research on Indian Sports Betting: How big is the market? https://env.media/sports-betting-indias-favourite-invisible-giant

Estimate projects $2.72B in wagers on NCAA basketball tournaments – ESPN https://www.espn.com/espn/betting/story/_/id/39730969/estimate-projects-272b-wagers-ncaa-basketball-tournament

The $150 Billion Illegal IPL Betting Network : r/IndianStreetBets https://www.reddit.com/r/IndianStreetBets/comments/1jex2di/the_150_billion_illegal_ipl_betting_network/

The Rise of Esports Betting in Casinos – Telelink Investments https://telelinkinvestments.com/2025/04/15/the-rise-of-esports-betting-in-casinos-10/9

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.