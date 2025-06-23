Mother of kidnapped teens speaks with Local News 8

"It's been emotional, very emotional. I've cried a lot," said Elizabeth Roundy, the mother of Rachelle and Allen Fischer, the victims of today's (June 23, 2025) Amber Alert.

The suspects are likely family members of Roundy who are still a part of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS church.

"I used to be apart of the FLDS church," said Roundy. "But I had been sent away to repent. When I decided to come back and get my children, who had been left in the church with other people, then they [the FLDS church] automatically banned me as an apostate."

Elizabeth Roundy, mother of missing teens. Rachelle Fischer Allen Fischer

Roundy says when someone is labeled as an apostate, the FLDS church tells its members to cease any contact with that person. For Roundy, this meant they tried to keep her kids away from her, even after a court order gave her sole custody.

"And that's part of what's been going on with my children," said Roundy. "Their father's been trying to get them away from me because I left the FLDS church, and he believes I'm an apostate."

Roundy told Local News 8 that ever since she won sole custody in court, she's seen people from the FLDS church drive by her home in Monteview. "Sometimes more than once a week," she said. "I think they've been planning this for a while."

Recent revelations within the FLDS church may explain why members worked so hard to get Roundy's children back. The same revelations also have law enforcement and other entities worried.

"There are some revelations out... that talk about [children] becoming translated beings," said Tonia Tewell, the executive director for the non-profit Holding out HELP. "But it says they [the children] must die first and then they'll be risen like Jesus Christ in two-and-a-half, three days."

"It's a five year revelation, and we're three years into it," said Tewell. "And so I think she [Roundy] is worried that her kids lives may be taken at the end of the day."

Holding out HELP is an organization that helps former FLDS members who have left the church integrate into normal society.

"The FLDS culture is a very insular culture and so many decisions are made for you," said Tewell. "So we we put a roof over their heads, food and clothing, education and job skills, and even the whole basic life skills to get them on their feet."

Tewell said she's seen other people who have left the FLDS church fight similar battles. "They will come after you," said Tewell. "I think a lot of it is parents losing the rights to access and see their kids."

For Elizabeth Roundy, this nightmare can't end soon enough. She's hoping above all hope that she will see her kids again and thanks police for how much they've done so far.

Authorities have issued an amber alert for the missing children. The suspected vehicle is a gray Hyundai with Utah license plate: 4BYT6. Anyone who spots them or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Jefferson CSO at 208-745-9210.

The children were last seen wearing traditional FLDS attire. Rachael was in a dark green prairie dress with braided hair, and Allen was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs. Roundy believes her children were traveling en route to her sister's home in Mendon, Utah, approximately 10 miles outside of Logan.