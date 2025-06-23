Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will not testify in his criminal trial, source says

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is not planning to testify in his criminal trial, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday.

The source said that the decision for Combs not to take the stand in his defense was not made until recently. The case is expected to go to the jury as soon as Friday of this week. While it is possible that Combs could change his mind, the source said that would be highly unlikely.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted of the most serious charges, Combs could face as much as life in prison.

On Monday, the expected trial schedule was discussed in court. Prosecutors indicated the defense was not planning to call any witnesses in the case, though that could change.

At one point in the trial, the defense had said they intended to call witnesses for two weeks. Last week, the defense said their presentation of witnesses would last one to two days.

Testifying would carry risks for Combs, according to CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson.

A potential cross-examination of Combs by prosecutors could be “brutal and highly unfavorable,” Jackson said, adding he could be confronted by his alleged “troubling, problematic and lawless behavior.” His “demeanor and comportment would be assessed closely” by the jury, Jackson said.

“The case becomes about believability and relatability of Diddy and his narrative — not about whether prosecutors have met their burden in proving their case,” Jackson said, adding that there is not much upside for Combs to testify.

“While Diddy would get to tell his side of the story in his voice during the direct examination,” Jackson said. “The potential exposure to a savage cross examination would make such a move fraught with trouble and risk.”

Closing arguments in the case could potentially take place on Thursday, with the jury deliberations starting as early as Friday.

At the beginning of the trial last month, the judge in the case said he aimed to have the case with the jury before the July 4 holiday.

