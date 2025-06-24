5 things to know for June 24: Israel-Iran, Immigration ruling, Trump megabill, NYC mayoral race, Credit scores



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — When the weather maps are colored in bright yellow, orange and red, you just know it’s going to be a scorcher. To avoid overheating on a hot summer day, here are 14 ways to stay cool — even without air conditioning.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel-Iran

In the past 48 hours, President Donald Trump ordered US warplanes to drop massive bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran retaliated by attacking one of the largest US air bases in the Middle East. Trump then announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was “in effect.” However, earlier today, Israel accused Iran of an “utter violation” of the ceasefire for launching a “barrage of missiles.” Iran denied violating the ceasefire and said that Israel had engaged in multiple strikes on Tehran before the ceasefire went into effect. Speaking to reporters at the White House this morning before departing for the NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Trump said both Iran and Israel violated the terms of the ceasefire. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” he said, adding, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

2. Immigration ruling

The Supreme Court on Monday granted President Trump’s emergency request to resume deporting migrants to countries other than their homeland, including war-torn South Sudan, with minimal notice. The court’s three liberal justices – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson – dissented. Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, which represents several of the migrants in the case, described the court’s order as “horrifying.” The Trump administration hailed the ruling on social media. “Fire up the deportation planes,” a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman wrote on X.

3. Trump megabill

As Congress closes in on the July 4th recess, Republican senators remain at odds over several issues in President Trump’s sweeping budget bill. Key sticking points include: concerns about rural hospitals amid changes to Medicaid, state and local tax deductions and the fate of green energy tax credits. When asked if a vote would take place this week, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said, “Right now, the bill is held together with happy thoughts and spit. I think we’ll eventually pass something, I just can’t tell you when.”

4. NYC mayoral race

The future of the Democratic Party may depend on who wins the New York City Democratic mayoral primary today. Although 11 candidates are running, two are leading the polls. One is Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and three-term state assemblyman who has the backing of liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and is popular with younger voters. If Mamdani were to be elected, he would be the city’s first Muslim mayor. Vying for a comeback is former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose supporters include establishment Democrats, like former President Bill Clinton and Rep. Jim Clyburn, and Black voters. But Cuomo needs to overcome the fact that he resigned from office in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal. Although incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is seeking reelection as an independent, his administration has also been mired in scandal. Voters will be asked to rank up to five candidates.

5. Credit scores

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment loans have become an increasingly popular way for many Americans to buy the things they want and need. However, these loans come with some downsides:

* BNPL loans appear to be disproportionately used by people facing financial difficulties.

* Many consumers are using installment financing for everyday purchases, such as groceries.

* These loans are so easy to get that people can quickly spend well beyond their means.

In the past, consumers’ repayment behavior may not have been reflected in their credit scores. But in the fall, FICO plans to launch a suite of credit scores that will incorporate BNPL data. While such information could help serve as a credit builder for those who lack credit histories, for others, the new data could negatively impact their credit scores.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Real estate ruckus

Compass has filed a lawsuit against Zillow, claiming it’s engaging in an anticompetitive conspiracy to maintain its dominance over online home listings.

Closing time

Kroger announced plans to close 60 stores in the next year and a half.

Selfie screwup

A visitor to the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, damaged a 17th-century painting after stumbling back into it while posing for a photo.

‘Crazy In Love’

Beyoncé closed out the international portion of her Cowboy Carter tour in Paris with a special guest.

Tired of the same old salad options?

Then bring one of these tasty offerings to your next potluck.

IN MEMORIAM

Guitarist and singer/songwriter Mick Ralphs dies at 81

Ralphs was a founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople. He was slated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿155,000

That’s how many women crossed state lines for an abortion in 2024, according to new estimates from the Guttmacher Institute — more than twice as many as in 2019.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It was a particular difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f**k up in some areas.”

— Actor Brad Pitt, on attending his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

The fight against plastic pollution

Scientists around the world are looking for new ways to tackle the problem of microplastics.

5 Things AM is edited by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.