Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Cotton Eye Joe,’ Horror Feature’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Blair (lead, female, 18-29)

— Stu (lead, male, 18-29)

— Cheri (supporting, female, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $36

– Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Night Driver’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $22

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Chronovisor’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

— Librarian (day player, 40-100)

— Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Netflix’s Untitled Roommates Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— College Students (background extra, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Beverly Hills, California; Santa Monica, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

’20th Century Studios ‘DWP2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lovers & Angels’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Crown by Blood’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Victoria (lead, female, 18-25)

— Alex (lead, 21-28)

— Steve (lead, 30-43)

– Average hourly rate: $175

– Casting locations: Boca Raton, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Whispers in the Walls’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

— Rose (supporting, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Fall of Stardust’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

— Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

– Average hourly rate: $93

– Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Will (lead, male, 25-35)

— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $106

– Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

– Learn more about the scripted show here

’72 Hours,’ Club Goers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Love & Bones: A Broadway Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

— Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

— Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Space Before’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

— Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

— Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $23

– Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Work From Home’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

— Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.