Rocking new musical debuts for ISU Farm Bureau Summer Theatre 2025 season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Community volunteers and members of Idaho State University's Theatre Department are bringing Andrew Lloyd Weber's hit musical "School of Rock" to the stage for the Farm Bureau Summer Theatre 2025 season.

The play is based on the 2003 comedy movie starring Jack Black as a rock musician turned substitute teacher who recruits students at a private school to be part of a band where the kids learn confidence through rock music.

"It's funny, but it also shows the battles that children can face and how they feel like they can't be heard," said Hannah Christensen, a Pocatello High School freshman with a leading role as Summer Hathaway in the musical. "I think that's really important, and I think the story can convey it to the audience."

The ISU Farm Bureau Summer Theatre performance of "School of Rock" features a 74-person cast, crew, and production team. Dozens of community volunteers started preparations earlier this spring to star in roles on stage and in the live rock band performing the musical's 20-song setlist.

ISU Theatre Department students and staff stepped in to help make costumes, design and build sets, and choreograph original dance numbers for a wide age range of cast members.

"This play has the full community; we have kids, we have parents, some mother-daughter duos," said Cedar Lemrick, the show's choreographer. "...it's been really cool just to see the collaboration between all age levels and just everyone who has such a passion for the arts to be able to come and show that to the audience."

The 2025 ISU Farm Bureau Summer Theatre performance of "School of Rock" marks the first season since Farm Bureau signed on to fund the program for another five years. The musical debuted under the direction of Jef Peterson, Assistant Professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance, on June 20.

You can see "School of Rock" from June 26-28, shows start at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Idaho State University Department of Theatre and Dance website.