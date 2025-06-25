5 things to know for June 25: US-Iran, DOGE firings, NYC mayoral election, Homeland Security, Heat wave



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — American hospitals and utilities are on alert for the possibility of cyberattacks following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites last weekend. So far, there haven’t been any new breaches, but hackers linked to Iran have reportedly been talking openly online about retaliation, one cybersecurity expert said.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. US-Iran

The US military’s strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend did not destroy the core components of its nuclear program as President Donald Trump claimed, an early US intelligence assessment report showed. Instead, the attack likely only set Iran’s program back by months. Sources told CNN that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed and that its centrifuges were largely intact. On his social media site, Trump decried the CNN story and claimed the attack was “ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY. THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!” On Tuesday night, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, went on Fox News and blasted the leak of classified US intelligence. “It goes without saying that the leaking of that sort of information, whatever the information, whatever site it goes out on, is outrageous, it is treasonous,” Witkoff said.

2. DOGE firings

Even as the Department of Government Efficiency continues its campaign to shrink the federal workforce, agencies are rehiring and ordering back from leave a number of employees who were laid off. Some firings were stopped by the courts, while other reinstatements came at the request of lawmakers and the industries and groups they serve. Many federal workers were reinstated when the administration realized it needed their expertise and experience in areas such as the bird flu, mine safety and weather forecasting. Max Stier, CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, said the firing and reinstatement of workers “shows the mosaic of incompetence and a failure on the part of this administration to understand the critical value that the breadth of government expertise provides.” On Tuesday, a federal judge also blocked President Trump’s efforts to terminate the collective bargaining rights of more than 1 million federal employees.

3. NYC mayoral election

Zohran Mamdani declared victory in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor after his top rival, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded. CNN projects that the democratic socialist and three-term state assemblyman’s initial support will remain below 50%, meaning the race will be formally decided by ranked-choice votes and announced in July. However, it appears Mamdani’s platform — which includes a rent freeze, making city buses free, affordable childcare, raising taxes on the wealthy — struck a chord with New Yorkers. And his strong performance at the polls will likely provide a nationwide boost to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. If elected, Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim mayor.

4. Homeland Security

President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced numerous appointments to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday. Some of the experts Trump tapped for the council include his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, right-wing political commentator Mark Levin, and Chris Cox, a chainsaw artist who founded the political group Bikers for Trump. The council provides “real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations.”

5. Heat wave

Tuesday was the hottest day in over a decade for many parts of the East Coast. Temperatures rose 15 to 20 degrees above normal and multiple major cities along the I-95 corridor saw highs at or above 100 degrees. Brought on by a potent heat dome, the brutal temps claimed at least one life and sent dozens to the hospital. The heat also disrupted train services and caused several roads in Wisconsin and Missouri to buckle. And the record-breaking hot spell is going to continue. A level 4-of-4 extreme heat risk is in place through at least Thursday from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and includes parts of the Northeast.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

R&B stars reunite

Twenty-five years after Brandy and Monica’s duet “The Boy Is Mine” became a hit, the powerhouse singers are co-headlining a 24-arena tour with the same name.

Liftoff!

Axiom Space Mission 4 departed from Kennedy Space Center in Florida overnight. The private mission includes a decorated former NASA astronaut and three spaceflight novices who will become the first people from India, Poland and Hungary to visit the International Space Station.

Teen idol Bobby Sherman dies at 81

Sherman had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Little Woman,” “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and “La La La (If I Had You).”

TV/film actor Joe Marinelli dies at 68

Marinelli was best known for playing cross-dressing mobster Bunny Tagliatti on “Santa Barbara” for more than 170 episodes. He won a Soap Opera Digest Award for his performance.

New way to prevent HIV

Yeztugo is currently used to treat certain HIV infections. Now the FDA has given approval for the drug to be used to prevent HIV.

TODAY’S NUMBER

120

That’s how many children have recently been abducted by jihadist insurgents in northern Mozambique. The kidnapping victims are reportedly being forced into marriage and used to transport looted goods, perform labor and serve as child soldiers.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it.”

— Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 41, on whether this upcoming NFL season will be his last.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

‘Maple MAGA’ calls for secession

Separatists say they want to turn the Canadian province of Alberta into a sovereign country with close ties to the US.

5 Things AM is edited by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.