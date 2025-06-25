FAA investigating ‘engine issue’ with American Airlines jet leaving Las Vegas

By Alexandra Skores, Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — An American Airlines jet returned to Las Vegas after reporting an engine issue on Wednesday.

American flight 1665, operating on an Airbus A321, was heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 8:20 a.m. local time when it had to return to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s preliminary statement.

No injuries were reported, Like Nimmo, a spokesperson for the airport, told CNN.

The flight reported “smoke coming from the left engine,” Nimmo said. After landing, “the fire department inspected the engine, and the aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power.”

There were 165 passengers on the flight, Nimmo said.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.