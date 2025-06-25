FIRST ON 8: “They want answers:” Perez Family attorneys to detail expanded civil rights lawsuit tomorrow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorneys for the family of Victor Perez, the autistic teen fatally shot by Pocatello Police Officers on April 5th, are set to hold a press conference tomorrow, June 26, announcing the next steps in the civil rights lawsuit against the City of Pocatello.

According to the attorneys, the lawsuit will not only be for the life of Victor Perez, but also a civil suit for the endangerment of the lives of two members of the family, Victor's sister and mother, who were standing nearby at the time he was shot.

James Cook of the civil rights firm Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy, says tomorrow's press conference will include more information on the lawsuit, an update on their conversations with the Idaho Attorney General's Office, and remarks by Victor Perez's grandfather.

"They want answers, and quite frankly, Mr. Perez, I think he wants some type of justice," Cook told Local News 8 in an exclusive interview.

Officers shot Perez only seconds after arriving on the scene, after receiving a 911 call about him waving a knife at family members. The 17-year-old died a week later after being taken off life support.

Saturday, June 28, the attorneys are set to host a "Truth and Reconciliation" conference from 10 a.m. To 5:00 p.m. at the Pond Student Union building on the Idaho State University campus. The town hall meeting is open to the public.

While the group has not officially invited the City of Pocatello leadership, Cook says all are invited to attend.

"In the spirit of truth and reconciliation, if people come who you don't agree with, you do have to let them talk," said Cook. "Everyone gets a chance to be heard, free of reprisals and judgments."

For more information about the conference, click HERE.

