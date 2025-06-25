Former college football player Chandler Jones dies at age 33 after road accident

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Former San José State University star Chandler Jones died Sunday at the age of 33 following a road accident in Los Angeles, according to a medical examiner report.

The report states Jones suffered blunt traumatic injuries while on the freeway in Los Angeles.

According to CNN affiliate KCAL, police say an investigation is underway after Jones was hit by a car at 2 a.m. on Sunday, before being pronounced dead at the scene.

CNN Sports has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for comment.

After starring at Bishop Montgomery High School, Jones enjoyed a record-breaking college career at San José State between 2010 and 2013. He finished with a program high of 248 receptions and 31 receiving touchdowns, before trying to forge a career in the NFL.

He made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2014, before moving to the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.

After his playing career, Jones worked as a coach, notably back at San José State and with the Alouettes.

“Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes, in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, the San José State Spartans released a statement on social media saying that Jones would be “forever in our hearts.”

University of Arizona head football coach Brent Brennan, who formerly was the head coach at San José State, also took to social media to pay tribute to Jones.

“My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person,” he said.

