2 dead after multiple people shot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Two people, believed to be fire personnel, were fatally shot and others injured while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and at least one active shooter continues to fire at law enforcement with high-powered rifles, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four,” shooters, Norris said, with officers reporting bullets coming from multiple directions. “We will neutralize this threat.”

The fire may have been intentionally set to draw first responders to the scene, one responding firefighter noted in audio from Kootenai County Fire and EMS via Broadcastify.

The blaze, which began as a half-acre, remains active as police work to stop the “rapid fire” shooting.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the shooting, and hikers and residents are still “stuck” on the mountain, officials said.

“This is going to likely be a multiday operation,” Norris said. “It’s going to be a tough next couple hours … I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize because they are not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender.”

The shooter or shooters are using “modern day sporting rifles,” Norris said.

Multiple agencies are responding to the area, the chief said. The FBI is also sending assets “to provide tactical and operational support” to the active situation, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on X.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has told people in the area to shelter in place and asked others to avoid the area.

Video and photos show law enforcement officers rushing to the scene. A police car can be seen speeding down the road, bypassing a barrier erected to restrict access to the area, video shows, as other law enforcement officials block the street.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little urged people to stay away from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their work.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” Little said in a post on X. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

The incident is in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. There are several hiking and biking trails and heavy tree cover.

