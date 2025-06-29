European champion PSG knocks out Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in convincing fashion to advance to Club World Cup quarterfinal

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were knocked out of the Club World Cup Round of 16 by European champion Paris Saint-Germain in dominant fashion 4-0 on Sunday. It was PSG’s third clean sheet in its last four matches.

Messi, who spent two seasons between 2021-23 with PSG, saw his former team score early and often in front of more than 65,000 fans at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the first half.

PSG midfielder João Neves got things started with a goal in the sixth minute.

The 20-year-old would score again in the 39th minute as Inter Miami got careless deep in their own half. It was Neves’ first brace of his career.

Five minutes later, an own goal by Inter Miami defender Tomas Aviles, who was subbed into the match in the 19th minute, gave PSG a commanding 3-0 lead.

But the Champions League winners weren’t done as PSG defender Achraf Hakimi scored just moments later in stoppage time as PSG would go into the locker room up 4-0.

“We (had) a very good game. Even when we were winning four-nil, we didn’t stop. We keep on playing our game and I think it was a positive day for us,” Neves said after the match. “It’s the first time I scored two in one game, so I’m very happy but I’m happier for the win.”

PSG head coach Luis Enrique said it was a “great feeling” after the convincing victory.

“I’m happy with all the players, with the mentality and the attitude. I think we need to improve, like always. … But, I’m happy.”

PSG will next play either Brazilian club CR Flamengo or Bundesliga champion FC Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Miami, who had only three shots on goal against PSG, was the only Major League Soccer team to make it through to the knockout stages, with the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC being eliminated from the competition.

Miami contingent Messi, Luis Suárez, head coach Javier Mascherano, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albi faced off against their former coach Enrique, who led them to a historic treble at Barcelona in 2015.

“We were working hard. We were playing well during this tournament,” Mascherano said. “We know that today was going to be very, very difficult because they are probably the best team in the world.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.