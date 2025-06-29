Homeless woman found dead in donation drop box in Florida after getting stuck while attempting to retrieve clothes

By Tynisa Senior, Alex Browning

PLANTATION, Florida (WSVN) — An unhoused woman has died after she reportedly got stuck while trying to retrieve articles of clothing from a donation drop box in Plantation.

An emergency call reported a body in a roadside clothes and shoes donation drop box in the 8300 block of West Federated Roadway, prompting a swift response from first responders.

At the scene, officials found the woman “partially lodged” in the donation box and she was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured the pink donation box in question roped off by crime scene tape and a tarp covering what appeared to be the victim’s body.

Adding to the chilling discovery is that just feet away is a day care.

Parents were shocked by the news.

“I am really shocked,” said one parent. “I was wondering if something happened, if a pipe burst or something. I didn’t expect to hear a body.”

According to investigators, it appears the middle-aged homeless woman was attempting to get donations from the bin when she get stuck inside, ultimately dying from suffocation.

As of Friday afternoon, officials said the woman’s next of kin has yet to be notified therefore they won’t be releasing her identity.

