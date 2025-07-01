US pauses some munitions shipments to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, senior White House official says

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Pentagon has paused some munitions shipments to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, after conducting a review of military spending and American support to foreign countries, a senior White House official told CNN.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed off on the review, which the official noted had been underway for months. It was not immediately clear if military support provided to other countries would be affected.

“This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a (Department of Defense) review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement.

“The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

