Garden Creek Fire now 30% contained

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Garden Creek Fire, burning east of Blackfoot on the Fort Hall Reservation, has now consumed over a thousand acres and jumped the Blackfoot River on Tuesday night. The wildfire, which began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, is currently 30 percent contained, according to the latest update from incident command.

Initially, evacuation orders were issued for residents along Presto Road, Little Indian Canal Road, and Wolverine Road. However, these orders were lifted late Tuesday night.

Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King reported that erratic winds with gusts up to 60 MPH created challenging conditions for firefighting efforts. During a press conference on Tuesday night, Chief King stated that several additional agencies were en route to provide assistance to the nine agencies already battling the blaze.

Authorities are urging the public to stay out of the affected area to ensure safety and allow firefighters to continue their crucial work. Both ground and air support are actively engaged in prevention efforts. The cause of the fire remains unknown.