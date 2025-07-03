American food trivia, four-day workweek, how much to exercise: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The Fourth of July is officially upon us, and no country knows how to celebrate its birthday quite like the US. Whether you’re feasting on barbecue fixings, watching fireworks by the lake or taking a road trip, find out just how much — or little — your holiday weekend could cost.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Is this the future?

Switching to a four-day workweek can be good for the bottom line — and it isn’t only workers who reap the benefits, according to the results of a new trial in the UK. Some organizations recorded an increase in revenue and fewer sick days compared with the same year-ago period.

2️⃣ Rapid fire

Mass evacuations are underway after an out-of-control wildfire in Crete — Greece’s largest island and a popular tourist spot — broke out following high temperatures and strong winds. More than 200 firefighters, along with 46 vehicles and 10 helicopters, have been deployed to fight the blaze, according to officials.

3️⃣ Stronger-than-expected

The US job market continues to strengthen despite heightened uncertainty following President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. 147,000 jobs were added in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. But this job growth is only within a few industries.

4️⃣ Small changes add up

Regular exercise has long been known to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease — and a new study suggests working out could help people fighting cancer. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains what you need to know.

5️⃣ What’s on your plate

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our country’s diversity of people, perspectives and palettes — but how well do Americans know their food? Put your knowledge to the test by matching these 50 regional dishes with the US states that love them.

Watch this

☕ A new ‘third place’: Starbucks is trying to win back customers looking to sit down for a cup of coffee by renovating select stores with comfy chairs, couches, tables and power outlets in the next year — a stark change from its grab-and-go concept. Will it work?

Top headlines

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash in Spain

A tropical storm is brewing just in time to ruin July 4th weekend

Congress passes Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill

30,000

🪖 That’s how many troops North Korea may be sending to Russia in the coming months to bolster its front line with Ukraine, adding to the 11,000 deployed last November in a shroud of secrecy.

Check this out

🏭 Finding surreal beauty: The same photographer who captured China’s factories with seemingly inexhaustible human labor revisited the country 20 years later to an eerily different workplace: no people.

Quotable

🥐 Oui can do it: George Gershwin’s score is the only thing that’s missing from this modern fairytale. After falling in love with Paris in her 20s, the American finally relocated to the French capital at the age of 79 — and has absolutely no regrets.

Quiz time

🍕 New York may have America’s top pizza, but which city is at its heels, according to Italian judges?

﻿A. Chicago

B. Newark

C. Los Angeles

D. New Orleans

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🌭 Relishing tradition: Champion eater Joey Chestnut will soon grace the Coney Island stage again at its annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The quintessential American tradition is expected to attract thousands, as Chestnut works to break his world record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Pizzeria Sei, the No. 2 pizzeria in the US, is run by William Joo in Los Angeles.

