Flash Flood Watch issued for Wapiti burn area in Custer County

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — Custer County Emergency Management has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Wapiti burn area, effective until 9:00 PM MDT on Friday, July 4th. Residents in and around the burn scar should be particularly vigilant, as the most severe weather is anticipated between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM MDT today.

"Stay aware and be very cautious of your surroundings. Watch out for flash flooding and debris flowing," warned Custer County Emergency Management in a recent Facebook post.

The Wapiti fire, which burned from July 24 to September of 2024, consumed thousands of acres in the area near Stanley and throughout surrounding Custer County. According to the National Weather Service, burn scars are highly susceptible to flash flooding and debris flows due to the loss of vegetation, which normally helps to absorb rainfall and stabilize the soil. Even moderate rainfall can trigger dangerous conditions.

For more information or to contact the Custer County Office of Emergency Management, please click HERE.