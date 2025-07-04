Joey Chestnut triumphant in Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest return



By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The champ is back. After a year away from the famed eating contest on the Coney Island boardwalk, Joey Chestnut returned to once again dominate at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming 70 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win another Mustard Belt.

Under sunny skies in 78-degree weather, which could be described as near-perfect conditions to spend July 4th outside in Brooklyn consuming frankfurters, Chesnut’s victory wasn’t even close, with the next closest competitor downing 24 fewer hot dogs.

Chestnut’s record-extending 17th title in New York came after the Major League Eating organization, which oversees the eating contest, barred Chestnut from the event in 2024 after he struck a deal with plant-based food company Impossible Foods.

In June, the famed competitive eater announced that he and organizers had agreed to his return to the competition after Chestnut pledged his allegiance to Nathan’s Famous, the restaurant.

“Oh my gosh, I was nervous,” the 41-year-old told ESPN after the win.

“(The) first couple of hot dogs, I was fumbling a little bit, but I found a pretty good rhythm. My goal was 70 to 77 – I really wanted a little bit more. There’s next year and I’m just happy I am here,” he said.

He set the world record at this event in 2021 when he ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021.

In 2024, Chestnut devoured 83 all-beef hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in a Netflix Labor Day event in Las Vegas.

Earlier on Friday, Miki Sudo once again showed why she is at the top of the hot dog-eating game. The women’s world record holder won her 11th title at this contest, with 33 franks and buns consumed in 10 minutes. In a tight race between second and third place, Michelle Lesco (22 3/4) edged out Domenica Dee (21 1/2) for runner-up.

Last year, she broke the women’s all-time mark with 51 hot dogs consumed.

Despite the win, Sudo said she felt like she let the fans down by not eclipsing her record haul.

“I heard people in the crowd saying go for 52,” she told host broadcaster ESPN.

“Obviously, I’m always setting my goals high, but the hot dogs just weren’t cooperating. For some reason, the buns felt larger today.”

Suto shared the winner’s podium in 2024 with Patrick Bertoletti, who took advantage of Chestnut’s absence to win the men’s event with 58 hot dogs and buns devoured. Bertoletti finished second to Chestnut on Friday.

