‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ roars to top of the box office

(CNN) — Dinosaurs are alive and well at the box office as Universal’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” trampled competitors, grossing $147 million domestically over five days of the Fourth of July weekend.

The fourth installment of the “Jurassic World” series outperformed early estimates of nearly $80 million for the three days and $135 million for the five days. It nearly matched its predecessor from 2022, “Jurassic World Dominion,” which grossed $145 million in its first three days before raking in over $1 billion worldwide.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is another win for Hollywood, which has effectively rebounded from a sluggish start to 2025. The box office is up more than 14% year-to-date compared with last year, according to Comscore, which collects box office data. The summer season, which Comscore begins tracking on the first Friday in May, is faring even better — up 15% compared to 2024.

“Jurassic Park Rebirth” is the seventh film in the franchise, which began with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” in 1993. The original movie would go on to gross $924 million worldwide, or $2 billion when adjusted for inflation.

While “Jurassic World” was a new era for the franchise, calling the fourth film “Rebirth,” and casting Scarlett Johansson, likely reinvigorated the brand, according to Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore.

“This brand will never go extinct because it continues to thrill audiences,” he said. “It’s most impressive to have a franchise three decades old, topping the chart once again.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” knocked Apple and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “F1” down a peg to No. 2. “F1” grossed $26 million domestically this weekend, a 54% drop from the week prior. The racing movie starring Brad Pitt opened last weekend to roughly $55.6 million domestically and $144 million worldwide.

“‘F1’ is interesting because it’s absolutely killing it at the international box office,” said Dergarabedian. “(It’s) a sport that is more internationally centric than in the United States.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” and “F1” will face fierce competition next week when Warner Bros.’ “Superman” opens in theaters. Analysts expect “Superman” to gross over $100 million in its opening weekend.

“The best thing for ‘Superman’ is the success of ‘Jurassic’ and ‘F1.’ The rising tide raises all ships,” said Dergarabedian.

Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango and founder and owner of Box Office Theory, said the releases of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “Superman,” and Disney’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (July 25) could account for about a quarter of the domestic box office this summer.

Robbins added that “F1,” “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Superman” will likely attract similar audiences of young men. “Superman” could also appeal to families and younger audiences.

”It’s summer. It’s the time when multiple films can coexist, so if any of them are going to do it, this is a good set of movies to pull it off,” he said.

