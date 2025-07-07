Kelly Osbourne gets engaged at dad Ozzy’s final show

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Osbourne has confirmed her engagement to her long-term partner, rock musician Sid Wilson.

TV personality Osbourne posted a video on Instagram of the moment that Wilson, who is part of heavy metal band Slipknot, got down on one knee and proposed in front of various family members and friends, including her father Ozzy and mother Sharon Osbourne.

In the footage, Wilson can be heard saying: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.”

Ozzy then interjects: “F**k off you’re not marrying my daughter.”

The assembled crowd laughs before Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

The couple, who have been together since at least 2022 and share a young son, Sidney, then embraced as people clapped and cheered.

Osbourne is a former “View” panelist while Wilson is best known for being Slipknot’s turntablist.

The pair confirmed they were dating in February 2022, when Osbourne posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, calling him her best friend and “soulmate,” saying she couldn’t believe this was where the couple had ended up after “23 years of friendship.”

The proposal took place backstage at what was billed to be Ozzy Osbourne’s last ever live show.

Osbourne, along with original Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, drummer Bill Ward and guitarist Tony Iommi, appeared on stage together for the first time in two decades in Birmingham, England on Saturday during a concert event called “Back to the Beginning,” which was said to be Osbourne’s “farewell performance,” according to Black Sabbath’s official website.

Osbourne – who performed while sitting in a black, throne-like chair with a bat on top – revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.