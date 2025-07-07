Officer shot and man with rifle killed after exchange of fire at Border Patrol facility in Texas

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A 27-year-old man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed Monday morning after exchanging fire with law enforcement officers at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring several.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the man “opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex” and “Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter.”

The DHS spokesperson said two officers, including one shot in the knee, and a Border Patrol employee were injured. “All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI,” the spokesperson said.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspected shooter as 27-year-old Ryan Luis. Rodriguez said at a news conference that Luis was connected to a Michigan address and a vehicle with Michigan tags.

“He was loaded for bear,” the chief said, adding that “another rifle and other assaultive weapons” were found in the suspect’s car. Rodriguez said the suspect was able to shoot dozens of rounds of ammunition before quickly being killed by federal agents.

During the shooting, one officer with the McAllen police was “struck by a round,” according to Rodriguez. “He got hit in the knee — he’s going to be fine,” the chief said.

“Border Patrol agents returned fire” and killed the suspect, the chief told reporters. The exchange of bullets included dozens of rounds, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said officials “have no reason to believe at this time that there are any more particular threats in this area.”

The FBI is leading the investigation, Rodriguez said in response to unanswered questions about a possible motive for Monday’s shooting.

“There is not enough known,” Rodriguez said. “When someone drives onto a parking lot and opens fire, there is some premeditation involved.”

The suspect’s vehicle was spray-painted with the phrase “Cordis Die,” which appears in a “Call of Duty” video game, according to a local law enforcement official and a source familiar with the matter.

Rodriguez said Luis was reported missing from the nearby town of Weslaco, Texas, early Monday. The chief would not elaborate on who reported Luis missing. CNN is reaching out to the Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

