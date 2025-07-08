Pamela Anderson says she has a ‘friend forever’ in ‘Naked Gun’ costar Liam Neeson

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are not just costars, they are also friends forever.

The two actors grew close while filming the upcoming “Naked Gun” reboot, Anderson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Tuesday.

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy,” she said.

Anderson went on to gush about Neeson’s work as a veteran actor, characterizing him as a “true artist.”

“He comes from theater and ‘Schindler’s List’ and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life,” she said. “It is funny: We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor.”

Neeson shares the same admiration for Anderson, made clear when he told People magazine in an interview last year that he is “madly in love with her.”

“She’s just terrific to work with,” he said. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

The two actors costar in the upcoming reboot of the satirical comedy “Naked Gun,” with Neeson playing the role of Frank Drebin Jr., originated by the late Leslie Nielsen. Anderson plays Beth, who was previously played by Priscilla Presley.

Neilson and Presley starred alongside each other in three “Naked Gun” films in 1988, 1991 and 1994.

The new “Naked Gun” will be in theaters on August 1.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.