Planned outage scheduled for parts of Blackfoot July 9th

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Power has scheduled a planned power outage for Wednesday, July 9, from 5 PM to 9 PM, impacting areas of Blackfoot located east of Blackfoot High School.

This outage will also require the City of Blackfoot to temporarily shut down one of its wells. To prevent any loss of water pressure within the system, city officials are urging residents to refrain from all irrigation use between 4 PM and 11 PM on Wednesday.

"To protect the pump, we will need to turn the well off prior to Idaho Power beginning their work," the City of Blackfoot stated in a recent Facebook post. "We plan to bring the well back online as soon as Idaho Power completes their work and restores power to the affected area."

Residents in the affected areas are being asked to plan accordingly for the temporary loss of electricity and be mindful of the irrigation restrictions to help maintain water pressure for the community.