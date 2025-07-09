Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Canva

‘Love & Bones: A Broadway Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

— Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

— Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Hench: The Override Saga’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

— Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

— Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘”Day 1: Real-time” Producers & Key Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lore – A Collective Narrative’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lead (lead, 18-27)

— Hanna – HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

— Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

’72 Hours,’ Bouncers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Oscar’s Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Young Extras (background extra, 12-99)

— Young Adult Extra (background extra, 18-39)

— Jack (day player, 17-23)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; East Chatham, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘What I Left Behind’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager (lead, 18-25)

— Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Soul Killer II’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

— Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

— Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘DWP2’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lovers & Angels’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘He Named Him Adam’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

— Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $108

– Casting locations: Burbank, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Mama’s Boy,’ A24 Horror Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Playboy Cover Model (Still Photo Shoot) (background extra, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘A Quarter Past Midnight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

— Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

— Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Untitled Feature Film Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

— Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

’72 Hours’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

’72 Hours,’ Shirtless Club Performers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.