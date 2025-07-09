Parking lot fight involving two families leads to courtroom battle

By Karin Johnson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — What started as a fender bender turned into a melee outside Montgomery Inn Boathouse in June of 2024.

Now, more than a year later, Troy Morrow, one of the people involved, is on trial, charged with menacing.

Keith Forman, prosecutor for the city of Cincinnati, said Morrow’s actions caused Steve Raleigh — who was also present — to believe he was going to be harmed.

“Stephen Raleigh is a victim. He did absolutely nothing wrong and everything perfectly,” Forman said.

Jurors heard directly from Raleigh on Tuesday. Raleigh said after the crash involving his son Carter and the Morrows, Troy Morrow’s mother, Lois Morrow, started yelling profanities.

“Out the corner of my eye, I looked over, and I saw Troy Morrow pull off his shirt and then just run at me,” Raleigh said. “He was running at me, and he wasn’t far away, and he was up on me, and he said ‘I’m going to (expletive) you up,'”

Raleigh said he thought Troy Morrow was going to hurt him.

“No question. He was right up on me with fists closed, and fist was raising, and that’s when my son tackled him,” Raleigh said.

Defense attorney Caleigh Harris played police body camera footage and questioned Raleigh about why he didn’t initially tell police that Troy Morrow raised his hands and threatened him verbally. Harris told the jury this case is more about the Raleigh family saving face than criminal behavior.

“Image control. Damage control. Control over the narrative. That’s what this case is about for the Raleigh’s,” Harris said.

Harris said when jurors watch cellphone video of the altercation, they won’t hear Troy Morrow making any threats.

“In that video, you will never hear Troy Morrow say, ‘I’m going to (expletive) you up. You will never hear him say, ‘I’m going to kick your (expletive), and you will never hear him make any threats,” Harris said. “My client has to be the villain for them to get their good names back. Mr. Morrow has to be in the wrong, or how else would they get their good image back?”

So far, little was mentioned during the trial about the injuries Troy Morrow’s parents sustained in the fight. Both were knocked to the ground and taken to the hospital.

Steve Raleigh’s son Kyle was indicted on aggravated assault charges. He took a plea deal and was convicted of misdemeanor assault charges. Kyle Raleigh was sentenced to three years probation.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

