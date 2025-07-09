St. George man accused of firing over 150 rounds at officers in violent standoff

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 41-year-old St. George man, Benjamin Hansen, is facing four counts of second-degree felony attempted aggravated murder after allegedly firing more than 150 rounds at police officers during a standoff on Wednesday, July 8.

The incident began around 4 PM on 3000 East Seegmiller Drive after an argument broke out between Hansen and a victim living with him in the home. Hansen reportedly relapsed into drinking and barricaded himself inside the home, according to ABC4.

St. George Police (SGPD) officers responding to the scene were immediately met with gunfire. While officers returned fire, no injuries were reported. According to ABC4, the officers reported being forced behind their patrol vehicles to take cover, adding that if they had not, they likely would have been struck by the gunfire.

Courtesy: Shaun Neal

A fire started inside the home, forcing Hansen outside into the backyard, where he was confronted by police. He resisted arrest and was ultimately taken into custody with the use of a taser. Hansen reportedly admitted to intentionally shooting at officers and firing a round inside the house while the victim was present.

Residents in the surrounding area were directed to shelter in place and avoid the area. St. George resident Shaun Neal, who lives near the scene, provided Local News 8 with the following photos detailing the aftermath of the standoff.

He is currently held at Washington County Jail, facing numerous charges including attempted aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon with criminal intent.

ABC4.com's review of court records shows Hansen has a history of aggravated assault and domestic violence, as well as documented mental health issues. For more information, click HERE.