Woman may have been the first to see Washington State murder suspect in Idaho

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KIVI) — A Caldwell woman whose family has a cabin outside of Idaho City believes she may have been the first person to spot Travis Decker in Idaho, weeks before law enforcement followed up on two separate sightings in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Jennifer Rice was leaving Gentry’s Outpost in Idaho City on June 18 when she noticed a man who seemed out of place in the mountain community.

“Practically walking up to the center was a random gentleman, but he caught my eye because he seemed out of place,” Rice told Idaho News 6. “He had a bedding roll that you would sleep on, but there was no sleeping bag; his backpack wasn’t big enough to be stuffed with a sleeping bag, it didn’t make sense, are you sleeping or are you not sleeping?”

Rice says she had heard of the story of Travis Decker, a suspect wanted for the homicide and kidnapping of his three daughters — who were 5, 8, and 9 years old — in Washington State in June. So, she first called the authorities in Washington.

“They listened to me, but that didn’t seem, if I remember correctly, the comment was, ‘We know where he is and we know what’s happening, but we’ll write this down,'” Rice said.

Rice was frustrated, and even her husband doubted anyone could make it from Central Washington and Idaho City without being seen.

Fast forward to late last night, Monday, July 7 — Rice got up to let her dog outside, looked at her phone, and saw the reports that Decker may have been seen in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Tuesday morning, she sent Idaho News 6 an email, and we asked her to come by because we wanted to hear her story. Idaho News 6 then sent an email to the U.S. Marshal’s Office asking if they were still interested in tips on their 1-800 number.

Moments before Rice arrived, this happened. “But then I didn’t hear anything, and I was coming in to talk to you, and my phone rang on the way over here and a gal from the U.S. Marshals Office said she wanted to get more information,” Rice said.

“I pulled over, I was so happy that someone was listening,” Rice continued. “She let me tell my whole story, and then she said, ‘Wow, that’s probably the most detailed information we received so far.’ So that made me feel really nice.”

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and give you updates as soon as new information becomes available.

