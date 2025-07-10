17-year-old Georgia girl arrested in mother, stepfather’s deaths

By Kate Saxton

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WJCL) — A Georgia 17-year-old is charged with killing her mother and stepfather after turning herself in to police.

Investigators say Sarah Grace Patrick is responsible for the shooting deaths of Kristin and James Brock in their Carrollton home back in February. At the time, Patrick was 16. She is the one who called 911 after the couple’s 5-year-old daughter discovered their bodies.

Officials held a news conference Tuesday but have not disclosed a possible motive.

“Who knows what’s going on in a young person’s mind like that? But she has been arrested and charged now, and we feel confident that she is responsible for their murders,” said Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey. “But like I said, it is an open, ongoing investigation. It’s very possible others are involved as well.”

Officials say Patrick will be tried as an adult. The child who discovered the victims is now staying with family.

