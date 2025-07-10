Attorney general: Man stole identities to buy Giant Eagle and Lowe’s merchandise, then resold items

By WTAE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh man is suspected of stealing identities to make online purchases totaling over $100,000 at Lowe’s and Giant Eagle stores and selling the items at a discount, the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Cornelius Tucker, 33, is facing 200 counts of felony identity theft after allegedly assuming the identities of hundreds of people to place orders for things like power tools, home security products and more, Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office said Tucker would resell the merchandise at a discount on his Facebook page.

Tucker was arrested July 3, according to the attorney general’s office.

A criminal complaint lists dozens of alleged victims in the investigation.

In addition to identity theft, the complaint shows Tucker is charged with felony counts of dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, corrupt organization, retail theft and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

An online docket indicated that Tucker, of the Hill District, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a $250,000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on July 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.