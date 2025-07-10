Celebrate 713 Day the Sweet Voodoo Way: $7.13 Off Dozens at Houston’s Favorite Doughnut Destination

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — This Sunday, July 13, the city of Houston gets a delicious dose of hometown pride as Voodoo Doughnut rolls out an irresistible offer in celebration of 713 Day — the city’s unofficial holiday that pays homage to Houston’s original area code and vibrant culture.

For one day only, all three Voodoo Doughnut locations in the Greater Houston area will offer $7.13 off any dozen — including the Voodoo Dozen, Vegan Dozen, and Classic Dozen — when you order in-store or online for pickup using promo code 713DAY. Whether you’re a native Houstonian or freshly planted in H-Town, there’s no sweeter way to show your local love.

📍 Participating Locations: Voodoo Doughnut – Washington Avenue 3715 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

Voodoo Doughnut – Montrose 1214 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006

Voodoo Doughnut – Katy 1301 North Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77449

With its signature pink boxes and daring flavor combinations, Voodoo Doughnut has become a fan-favorite across the U.S. and a must-visit treat stop in Houston. Whether you’re indulging in the cult classic Bacon Maple Bar, the whimsical Voodoo Doll, or one of their always-fresh vegan options, this 713 Day discount is the perfect way to experience the city’s tastiest celebration.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Houston’s 713 Day tradition,” said a spokesperson for Voodoo Doughnut. “Houston has shown us so much love since we opened our doors, and this offer is a fun way for us to give back and spread that love in true Voodoo style — with a dozen doughnuts at a sweet H-Town price.”

Founded in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, Voodoo Doughnut has carved out a unique space in America’s food scene with its playful personality, bold designs, and hand-crafted doughnuts made fresh daily. With 24 locations nationwide and more on the way, the brand continues to build a legacy around community, creativity, and unforgettable flavors.

So go ahead — mark your calendar, gather your crew, and head to your nearest Voodoo Doughnut this Sunday, July 13, for a box of hometown pride that tastes as good as it feels.

