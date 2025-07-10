Couple suing the city after leaders deny plans to build tiny home for families experiencing homelessness



By Jason Rantala

BLAINE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Alex and Lynda Pepin have announced they are suing the city of Blaine, Minnesota, after leaders denied their plans to build a tiny home and rent it to a family experiencing homelessness.

Plans call for a 600-square-foot home in the family’s backyard.

The family is now teaming up with the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit public interest law firm, to sue the city of Blaine.

“Alex and Lynda want to help those in need. The way they propose to do that is perfectly safe and legal,” said Matt Liles, an attorney with the Institute for Justice.

Attorneys with the D.C.-area nonprofit call the city’s denial unlawful.

Blaine city code allows for ADUs: accessory dwelling units, better known as tiny homes, but several city council members felt Alex Pepin’s proposal did not meet the intent of the ordinance. So too, did neighbors who’ve spoken against the idea in city meetings.

“The plan is to build the ADU and then help families that are coming out of homelessness, so it’s not bringing people off the street or anything like that. It’s they’ve gone through a program typically and they’ve been vetted through that,” said Alex Pepin.

Signs of disapproval are as close as next door, where a “No ADU” sign points to the Pepin property. Neighbors would not speak on camera, but worried about the resale values of their homes and safety, saying they do not know who would be living inside the tiny home.

A city spokesperson said they stand by the council’s denial and that they followed Minnesota law and Blaine city code.

