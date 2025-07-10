Father of Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. arrested in connection with his son’s death



WCCO, ANOKA COUNTY JAIL, ASHLEY BERRY, CNN

By Nick Lentz

Click here for updates on this story

ANOKA COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — The father of 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. has been arrested in connection with his son’s death, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, was taken into custody on Monday. He has not been formally charged, the sheriff’s office said.

Collins Jr. was found dead at the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River, Minnesota, on Tuesday, nearly two months after he was reported missing, according to Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still unknown, Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham said.

Collins Jr. was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. He had been living at an apartment building near there with his father since mid-April, according to Collins’ mother.

Officials began searching the landfill on June 4 after law enforcement received information “that led to a video, and that video showed some evidence that would suggest the body might’ve made its way into a dumpster and into a garbage truck.”

The remains came to the landfill from a dumpster in Columbia Heights, Wise said, and Collins Jr. likely died between May 8 and May 13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.