FIFA Club World Cup final set after PSG thrashes Real Madrid 4-0

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final is set after Paris Saint-Germain smashed Real Madrid 4-0 in their semifinal at MetLife Stadium.

Two goals from Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz and one from Ousmane Dembélé in the first half put the Parisians in the driving seat from early on.

And in the final few minutes of the game, Gonçalo Ramos added a fourth to put the icing on the cake for PSG in searing heat which reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in New Jersey.

PSG will face Chelsea in Sunday’s final after the Premier League side beat Fluminense of Brazil in their semifinal on Tuesday.

Having won the UEFA Champions League title in May – the premier club competition in European soccer – PSG now has the chance to crown an excellent 12 months by becoming world champion.

After Wednesday’s victory, PSG manager Luis Enrique stressed how important this run to the final has been for everyone connected to the club.

“It is a very special moment for us, Parisians, for all the supporters, the entire club,” the Spaniard said. “I think we did a really good job and played a great match.

“We’re happy, we’re in the final, and it’s been an incredible season. We want to win this final. Everyone saw the stifling heat, it’s incredible to play in that. I think it affected both teams, but we kept playing and fighting. I think it’s a beautiful moment for all Parisians.”

The semifinal between PSG and Real Madrid saw two heavyweights of European soccer come face-to-face with a spot in the final of the Club World Cup on the line.

A dominant talking point was how France star Kylian Mbappé would fare playing against his former club for the first time.

However, despite all the attacking talent on display at MetLife Stadium for the 77,542 fans in attendance, it was the errors of Real Madrid’s defenders in the opening minutes which proved pivotal.

In the sixth minute, Raúl Asencio – filling in for the suspended Dean Huijsen – took too long on the ball to clear in his own penalty area, allowing Dembélé to steal in and take possession. After Dembélé was felled by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, referee Szymon Marciniak played advantage as the ball fell to Ruiz’s feet and he comfortably slotted home.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Los Blancos just three minutes later when Antonio Rüdiger miscontrolled the ball, giving Dembélé enough time to steal it and – with no defenders to beat – sprint clear and rifle past Courtois.

Despite having a two-goal lead, PSG didn’t let up and in the 24th minute, Les Parisiens had another goal after a trademark incisive passing move cut through the Real squad, leaving Achraf Hakimi the easiest of tasks to set up Ruiz for his second of the game.

Real did grow into the game, creating chances of its own but its array of attacking talent wasn’t able to break through a PSG defense missing two of its key contributors in Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, who were shown red cards in the quarterfinals.

In the end, it was PSG which bagged another, with a swift counterattack capped off by Ramos. His celebration imitated him sitting down playing a video game – a tribute to his former Portugal teammate Diogo Jota who died in a car crash last week.

PSG has maintained the electric form it displayed during its Champions League-winning campaign into the Club World Cup and looks like the best team by some distance.

The team’s last six victories have all come without conceding a goal and Dembélé’s goal was his 35th of the season, with his previous high being 14 – putting him firmly in the driving seat for the Ballon d’Or.

Now, PSG will try to cap off a special season with another piece of silverware in the final against Chelsea on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s a source of pride to be able to play in a final,” PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu said. “You don’t get to play in one every day, so we’re really going to enjoy it.

“We qualified with a big win. We’re very happy about it and we’ll take some time to enjoy it, but also rest and get ready for the final because it’s not over yet. Once again, we’re really happy to be in this final.”

The result also marked the end of an era as Madrid legend Luka Modrić played his last game for the club, closing a trophy-laden chapter for the Croatian star in the Spanish capital.

Modrić leaves Real after making 597 appearances and as the Spanish club’s most decorated player with 28 trophies, including six Champions League titles. He also won the 2018 Ballon d’Or in his spell with the club.

The 39-year-old will now sign for Italian giant AC Milan to continue his playing career.

“This is not the desired end, it’s a bitter end, but he won’t be remembered for today’s game but for other great ones,” Real manager Xabi Alonso said afterwards. “He’s a legend of world football and of Real Madrid.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.