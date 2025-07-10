Hiker comes face-to-face with mountain lion

By Gio Insignares, Dean Fioresi

OJAI, California (KCAL) — A hiker is sharing details on the tense moment she came face-to-face with a mountain lion while hiking in Ojai.

Cortney Rasura says that she was walking alone on the Gridley Trail last week, just as she has for the last decade, when she looked up and found herself staring at the large creature.

“That was my first time, and I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, this is amazing. This is very rare,'” Rasura recalled while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles.

Though in a state of disbelief, she was still able to pull out her cell phone and start recording the encounter. Footage shows the mountain lion standing on the trail before it breaks off into the brush, then circling back onto the path even closer to where Rasura stood.

“That’s when I was kind of panicked. Like, why is it coming back?,” she said. “I’ve heard it’s very rare that they attack humans, but you just never know how it’s going to go.”

After several very tense moments, the animal retreated up the hillside, leaving Rasura behind.

Experts say that everything she did is exactly what hikers are trained to, and should do when they come across a mountain lion. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that people should stay calm, maintain eye contact, avoid running or crouching and trying to appear larger.

They also say that mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, with just one deadly attack in California in the last decade. Still, they advise people stay wary at all times.

“It’s never zero risk with wildlife, but I’ll tell you, the risk is lower with wildlife than with people,” said Beth Pratt, the state’s executive director for the National Wildlife Federation. “So, you know, take some reasonable precautions. … You have to remember: we are not on their menu. We don’t act like prey, that’s what that woman did right. She didn’t run, so I really applaud her.”

Rasura says that last week’s meeting won’t change anything for her.

“I’m not gonna let this stop me. I’m gonna go. I love this trail, I’m not gonna live in fear, but I’m going to be more prepared this time,” she said.

