Ice chunk crashes into antique shop roof, Hudson owner left with questions

By Sam Schmitz

    HUDSON, Wis. (WISN) — A bowling ball-sized ice chunk fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of an antique shop in Hudson on July 7.

The shop’s owner, Lonny Piche, recorded the moments after it happened.

Piche found a hole in the metal roof and chunks still in the ceiling and scattered around his yard.

The loud noise of the crash got his attention immediately. Piche initially thought someone had set off a firework near the shop.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Piche put the ice in his freezer for insurance purposes.

He is still wondering where it came from, but said he believes it fell from an airplane because his shop is along the flight path to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

