Local officials, family respond to victims killed by Ruidoso floods

Fort Bliss (KVIA) — A Fort Bliss soldier and his wife are in the hospital with serious injuries after getting caught in the Ruidoso floods, leaving their two young children dead.

The family was caught at the wrong time while they were just on vacation in Ruidoso, where they’d then lose their 4-year-old Charlotte Trotter and 7-year-old Sebastian Trotter.

Sebastian Trotter, father of the children, is a U.S. Army soldier based in Fort Bliss. Him and his wife Stephanie are expected to make a full recovery, according to her sister Tiffanie Wyatt.

The family was camping at an RV park nearby the village.

Local emergency responders found and declared the children dead after a search and rescue operation.

“We want everyone to know that the kids were full of life and always laughing… Sebastian was an avid Pokémon card collector, loved to play sports, but was a huge soccer fanatic. He wanted to be a professional soccer player when he got older. Charlotte loved to be the center of attention. She loved to sing, dance, and make jokes. She also loved to give people makeovers with her play makeup. The kids knew nothing but love and we believe they felt it to the very end.”

She also said that the couple lost their two dogs in the floods: 4-year-old Ellie the German Shepherd and Zeus, their 9-year-old husky.

Several local officials responded to the tragedy as well.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar released a statement that said in part quote:

“My heart is with them, their loved ones and the entire fort bliss family as they go through this incredibly difficult time. It’s also with the community of Ruidoso that only a year after devastating fires is now facing more tragedy.”

City of El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson also expressed his regards in a statement, saying in part:

“We are especially heartbroken to learn that two of the young children were from El Paso and part of a Fort Bliss family—a reminder of how tightly our communities are connected. Our hearts and prayers go out to the parents, siblings, and loved ones during this unimaginable loss. We share in their grief and stand ready to support in any way we can.”

