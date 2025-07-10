Man who helped rescue skimboarder is an ‘Everyday Hero’

By Jessica Larché

KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina (WTKR) — Randy Tillett did not plan on going to the Avalon Fishing Pier on June 24, but his girlfriend persuaded him to join her at the beach.

“My girl got me off the couch from a nap after work, and I got right up,” said Tillett. “She calls it divine timing.”

While Tillett was at the beach, skimboarder Colin Tibbs crashed against the shorebreak and became unresponsive.

“I ran out there and immediately just jumped in and had to help,” Tillett said.

As News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas shared last month, Tillett jumped into the ocean and pulled the 19-year-old skimboarder out of the water. He said several others also rushed to help and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

I asked Tillett, “What is it inside of you that made you want to take those heroic measures?”

Tillett said, “My daddy taught me right. You know, just being a good person.”

He continued, “More love is needed. Show love, spread love. All the way around, because this world needs it.”

I honored Tillett with a News 3 Everyday Hero Award. Our community partner, Southern Bank, also celebrated him with a $300 gift card.

“It’s a blessing,” said Tillett’s sister. “He’s definitely a hero.”

According to a GoFundMe for the skimboarder, he endured a spinal injury and will face a long road to recovery.

A family member told us they are grateful for everyone’s help to save Tibbs’ life as he tackles “the battle of a lifetime.”

